Limiting U.S. deaths to 100,000 would be good job – Trump

President Donald Trump
President Donald Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday said limiting the U.S. death toll to 100,000 would constitute a “good job,” and that his administration has lowered the number of potential deaths from earlier estimates of more than 2 million.

“If we could hold that down as we’re saying to 100,000, that’s a horrible number, maybe even less.

“So we have between 100,000 and 200,000; we all together have done a very good job,” Mr Trump said during a news conference.

Mr Trump said his previous comment that he wanted the country open by the April 12 Easter holiday was “aspirational”.

“Easter should be the peak number and it should start coming down and hopefully very substantially from that point,” he added.

(dpa/NAN)

YEE

Coronavirus factsheet

