Coronavirus: Buhari orders redeployment of airport health officials to strategic roads

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the immediate redeployment of all Port Health Authority employees at the Lagos and Abuja airports to key roads that serve as entry routes into the country.

He also said movement of passenger aircraft, both commercial and private jets, are suspended until further notice.

Nigeria had earlier banned all international flights while some local airlines still continued operations. The new directive by the president, however, bans all passenger aircraft.

The president gave this directive on Sunday while addressing Nigerians on the COVID-19 crisis.

The directive is part of measures taken to curb further spread of COVID-19 in the country.

Sunday’s address is the Nigerian president’s first since the coronavirus pandemic broke.

The decision to finally address the nation comes amidst criticisms by many Nigerians over the president’s refusal to address them since Nigeria recorded its first case of COVID-19 on February 27.

Directives

Mr Buhari said all seaports in Lagos shall remain operational during these periods.

He also said vehicles and drivers conveying essential cargoes from these ports will be thoroughly screened before departure.

He, therefore, ordered the redeployment of the airport health officials to key roads that serve as entry and exit points to these restricted zones.

“All seaports in Lagos shall remain operational in accordance with the guidelines I issued earlier.

“Vehicles and drivers conveying essential cargoes from these Ports to other parts of the country will be screened thoroughly before departure by the Ports Health Authority.

“Furthermore, all vehicles conveying food and other essential humanitarian items into these locations from other parts of the country will also be screened thoroughly before they are allowed to enter these restricted areas.

“Accordingly, the Hon. Minister of Health is hereby directed to redeploy all Port Health Authority employees previously stationed in the Lagos and Abuja Airports to key roads that serve as entry and exit points to these restricted zones,” the president said.

Nigeria has recorded 97 cases of the disease while one person has died.