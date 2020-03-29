Coronavirus: Boris Johnson writes Britons, warns ‘things will get worse’

Boris Johnson suspends parliament what does it mean for Brexit and why are MPs so angry - EPA/Mick Tsikas
Boris Johnson suspends parliament what does it mean for Brexit and why are MPs so angry - EPA/Mick Tsikas

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has urged Britons to stay home and outlined stricter measures yet to come in the fight against the coronavirus.

“It’s important for me to level with you – we know things will get worse before they get better,” Mr Johnson wrote in a letter issued by Downing Street.

The missive is to be delivered to 30 million households this week.

“We are making the right preparations, and the more we all follow the rules, the fewer lives will be lost and the sooner life can return to normal,” Mr Johnson asserted.

“At this moment of national emergency, I urge you, please, to stay at home, protect the NHS (National Health Service) and save lives,” he added.

Stay-at-home and strict social distancing rules must be obeyed, warned Mr Johnson, who has himself contracted COVID-19.

“These rules must be observed. So, if people break the rules, the police will issue fines and disperse gatherings,” he added.

READ ALSO: British Parliament blocks Johnson’s government from holding vote on Brexit deal

The number of deaths from the coronavirus in Britain has risen to more than 1,000 with over 17,000 infections.

Britain delayed imposing social-distancing measures on its population to stem the spread of coronavirus until last week.

On Friday, both Mr Johnson and Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced they had tested positive for the virus.

Prince Charles, the heir to the British throne, also has the virus.

Mr Johnson, 55, has said he has mild symptoms including temperature and a persistent cough.

He is self-isolating and working from home.

(dpa/NAN)

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.