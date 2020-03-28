Video shows Buhari with health minister, NCDC director

Related News

The Presidency says President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday met with Osagie Ehanire, minister of health, and Chikwe Ihekweazu, director-general of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) over the coronavirus pandemic.

A 29-minutes video showing the president with the two officials inside the presidential villa in Abuja was posted on the official Twitter handle of the Nigerian presidency.

“VIDEO: Minister of Health @DrEOEhanire and Director-General @NCDCgov, @Chikwe_I were at the State House (The Residence) this afternoon to brief President @MBuhari on Nigeria’s #COVID19 Situation. #Coronavirus,” a short message title for the video read.

PREMIUM TIMES could not independently verify the details of the footage.

The trio sat in a triangular form at almost three yards away from each other, maintaining the ‘social distance’ protocol, one of the recommended safety tips for preventing coronavirus.

Mr Buhari’s whereabouts has been a subject of public interest since Tuesday after his Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari, tested positive for the virus after returning from Germany.

The president is yet to make a national address about 36 days after Nigeria reported its index case of civid19 on February 18.

Many Nigerians have criticised the president for not addressing the nation despite the increasing cases of the disease in the country, while leaders of African countries with far fewer cases are speaking up.

Mr Buhari’s spokesperson, Femi Adesina, while speaking on a Channels Television programme on Thursday, said Mr Buhari’s silence is a ‘style’.

Nigeria as of Saturday morning had 81 cases of the virus.