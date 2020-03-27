Singer Davido’s fiancée, Chioma, tests positive for coronavirus

Davido and Chef Chioma Rowland [Photo: Pulse.ng]
Nigerian musician, Davido’s fiancee, Chioma Rowland, has tested positive for Coronavirus.

Davido confirmed Chioma’s test result on Instagram on Friday evening.

“Unfortunately, my fiancé’s results came back positive while all 31 others tested have come back negative including our baby,” the singer’s post read.

He said Chioma has been quarantined while he (Davido) has also gone into full self-isolation for the minimum 14 days.

Davido’s announcement came shortly after Nigeria announced five new confirmed cases of coronavirus.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 70.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control on its Twitter handle said the five new cases were reported in Abuja and Oyo State.

Davido’s statement read, “My fiancé Chioma also came back from London recently with our baby. We had no symptoms and still both feel perfectly fine but because of our recent travel history, we decided to take ourselves and our all close associates we’ve come in recent contact with for the COVID-19 test on the 25th of March.

“Unfortunately, my fiancé’s results came back positive while all 31 others tested have come back negative including our baby. We are however doing perfectly fine and she is even still yet to show any symptoms whatsoever. She is now being quarantined and I have also gone into full self-isolation for the minimum 14 days. I want to use this opportunity to thank you all for your endless love and prayers in advance and to urge everyone to please stay at home as we control the spread of this virus! Together we can beat this”.

In all, Lagos still has the highest number of confirmed cases with 44, FCT(Abuja) – 14, Ogun- 3, Oyo – 3, Bauchi-2 while Ekiti, Edo, Osun and Rivers have one case each.

