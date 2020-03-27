20 countries yet to record coronavirus case

Related News

Amidst the growing coronavirus pandemic, about 20 countries are yet to report a case of the virus.

Despite not having a single case, preventive measures have been put in place by these to ensure the virus does not spread to them.

There are seven continents: Asia, Africa, Europe, Australia, North America, South America, and Antarctica. Antarctica is least inhabited with a population of between 1,000 and 5,000 depending on season. There is no reported case of the virus there so far.

Africa

According to worldometer, which gives real time statistics on the outbreak, in Africa, as Friday afternoon, eight countries have not recorded a single case while 46 have confirmed cases. There are more than 2700 confirmed cases in Africa, 75 deaths, and 208 recoveries.

The eight countries are Botswana, Burundi, Lesotho, Malawi, Sao Tome and Principe, Sierra Leone, and South Sudan. Notwithstanding their zero cases, they have put in place safety precautions to ensure their preparedness in fighting the virus.

Botswana started its preparation for a lockdown. Botswanan president, Mokgwetsi Lasisi, reportedly said, “Please prepare yourselves for the imminent lockdown. Our experts, led by Dr Masupu with Prof Alexandra advises us to restrict the movement of people so we are better able to trace and treat any case that occurs”.

Burundi has suspended all international flights; Lesotho has placed restrictions on movements from the midnight of March 29 to April 21. Non-essential travels are prohibited.

Malawi has in place a national contingency plan to prepare and prevent the virus. So far, the government of Malawi has released $3.2 million for the immediate expenditures. The plan is to secure almost $20 million.

The expenditure involves, “awareness campaigns, training of local authorities, media and health staff, redeploying of health personnel in all border posts, suspension of hosting international meetings, suspension of schools, and institutional quarantine and suspension of visas to citizens of countries that have been hit by Covid-19.”

In Portuguese-speaking Sao Tome and Principe, a state of emergency was declared on March 17.

Sierra Leone has declared a 12-month state of public health emergency which took effect on March 24. Overseas travel has been banned for government officials. A ban was placed on public gatherings of more than 100 persons.

South Sudan, due to fears of the pandemic, has gone into lockdown.

Asia

In Asia, North Korea, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Yemen are yet to report cases although preventive measures have been put in place.

Yemen, where conflicts continue to brew, has been warned by the UN chief to put in place adequate contingency measures.

“This is an evolving situation, one that requires cautions and level headedness regarding the health and well-being of staff, partners and Yemeni communities,” the resident representative said.

A ceasefire is needed to combat Covid-19, the secretary-general added.

Europe

All countries and territories in Europe have confirmed cases. In Europe, there is a more than 247,667 and 13,895 deaths, Italy is the epicenter of the virus in Europe with 80,589 confirmed cases, followed by Spain 57,786.

America

All countries that makeup America have at least a case of the virus.

Oceania

There are 10 countries and 7 territories that are yet to confirm cases.

Australia has the highest number in the continent with a total of 3166 confirmed cases. The countries are Solomon Islands, Vanuatu, Samao, Kribati, Micronesia, Tonga, Marshall Islands, Palau, Tovalu, and Naura, while the territories are Guam, Northern Marianna Islands, American Samao, Cook Islands, Wallis and Futuna, Niue, and Tokelau.