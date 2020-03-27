South Africa records two deaths from coronavirus

Related News

South Africa has confirmed two deaths from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Minister of Health, Zweli Mkhize, confirmed that two people died of COVID-19.

“This morning we wake South Africans up with sad news that we now have our first deaths resulting from COVID-19,” Mr Mkhize was quoted by AllAfrica as saying Friday morning.

He said one was at a private hospital and another at a public hospital in the Western Cape.

“We will give more details later on, when we announced the latest confirmed COVID-19 cases, which have increased from yesterday’s number and have tipped the 1 000 mark,” Mr Mkhize said.

South Africa is one of the African countries with the highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases.

In Nigeria, one person has died from the disease among the 65 people who have tested positive.

Nigeria has also shut its international airports and restricted public gatherings in most of its 36 state and Abuja, the capital. Schools, religious centres and many other public places have also been shut.