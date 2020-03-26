FIRS retires senior directors, appoints new ones

Related News

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has announced the retirement of directors that have held office for eight years.

The service also announced the appointment of new directors.

The announcements were made on Wednesday in Abuja by the agency’s spokesperson, Abdullahi Ahmad.

The agency said the appointment was part of ongoing internal reforms to reposition the service towards achieving its N8.5 trillion tax target.

The new directors include four Coordinating Directors (CD) and two Group Leads (GL) in acting capacity.

The new directors were confirmed by the FIRS Board at its Emergency Meeting held on Friday, March 20.

During the meeting, the board also approved the retirement of all directors “who have served for eight years and above as directors in the Service.

“The retirement of the officials was in line with para 10.1(a)(iii) of Human Resources Policy and Programmes (HRPP)” of the FIRS statute, the official said.

A memorandum from the Office of the Executive Chairman, FIRS, Muhammad Nami, said the newly appointed Coordinating Directors (CD) include Asheikh Maidugu who is now CD/Executive Chairman’s Group and Olufemi Oluwaniyi, CD/Tax Operations Group.

The others include Innocent Ohagwa, CD/General Services Group, and Ezra Zubairu, CD/Enforcement Support Group.

The Group Leads (GL) are Faosat Oguniyi, Compliance Support Group; and Chiaka Okoye, Digital Support Group.

The new appointments take immediate effect and will subsist for six months.

While congratulating the new appointees,the board enjoined them and the entire FIRS workforce “to continue to work hard and support Management towards meeting and surpassing our revenue targets.”

The board also thanked the retired directors for their contributions to the FIRS and Nigeria, while in public service, and wished them “well in their future endeavours.”