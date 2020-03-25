JUST IN: Prince Charles tests positive to coronavirus

Related News

Britain’s Prince Charles has tested positive to coronavirus.

The Prince of Wales’ positive test has been confirmed by Clarence House. He was tested on Monday and the results came out negative on Tuesday.

Prince Charles, 71, has been displaying mild symptoms “but otherwise remains in good health,” CNN quotes Clarence House as saying.

The heir to the British monarchy has been working from home for a few days.

His wife, the Duchess of Cornwall, has also been tested but does not have the virus.

Details later…