Coronavirus: Osinbajo in self-isolation — Aide

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo working by self isolating himself in his home office
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo working by self isolating himself in his home office

Nigeria’s vice president, Yemi Osinbajo, is currently observing self-isolation, a statement from his office said on Tuesday.

Spokesperson of Mr Osinbajo, Laolu Akande, said in a tweet that his principal has continued “his work from the home office, as he is in self-isolation in accordance with NCDC protocols.”

The statement also said the vice president on Monday conducted his meetings via video conferencing, while observing social distancing.

It is unclear why Mr Osinbajo is in self-isolation but feelers suggest that he might have had contact with top Nigerian officials who have tested positive to the contagion.

A number of top government officials and their aides have been reported to have contracted the COVID-19 disease.

Apart from the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Abba Kyari, Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, has also tested positive to the virus.

As of now, Nigeria has recorded 44 cases, of which one has died and two discharged.

Citizens have been advised to observe high respiratory hygiene and physical distancing while the federal and state governments have rolled out different policies in the past few days to curb the spread of the ailment.

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.