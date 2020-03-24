Coronavirus: House of Reps adjourns plenary for two weeks

Related News

The House of Representatives adjourned plenary for two weeks on Tuesday.

House Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila announced this after the House held its plenary.

Mr Gbajabiamila said the decision was imperative in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak battling the world.

He said the adjournment “is not a holiday” but a decision necessary to observe “social distancing and isolation guidelines that have proven to be effective in preventing secondary transmission of the COVID-19 disease.”

The Senate took the same decision on Tuesday.

Mr Gbajabiamila also said the leadership of the House will continue to observe developments and respond as the circumstances demand.

“If it becomes necessary, we may reconvene to act on emergency legislation and possible amendment of the Appropriation Act, 2020.”

The Speaker said no member of the House may travel out of the country during this time, adding that all the activities of the House have been suspended for the duration, “whether those activities are scheduled to occur within the National Assembly or outside of it.”

“Members are enjoined to show faithful leadership by restricting all nonessential movements and observing self-isolation and social distancing according to the guidelines of the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC),” he noted.

Mr Gbajabiamila urged the federal government to establish emergency care and isolation centres in every state of the federation, in order be in good stead for a possible surge in recorded cases in the country.

So far, Nigeria has a total of 42 confirmed cases including one death.

The ministry of health was also urged to take urgent action to establish an emergency corps of medical professionals who will be deployed to manage these ad-hoc emergency care centres across the country as the need arises.

While the Speaker praised all the health workers in the country and assured them of the resources they need to work effectively, he specifically praised Amarachi Allison, a doctor in Ogun State.

He said her intervention helped to identify the index case.

“Her actions saved lives,” he said. “She has honoured herself, her profession and her family and we are eternally grateful. When all of this is over, this House shall not forget and we will make sure too that our nation does not forget.”