Kidnappers demand N20 million to release Nigerian footballers

Kidnappers have demanded N20 million to release two players with Enyimba and Abia Comets who were kidnapped on Sunday at Ipele, along Benin –Akure road on their way to Akure.

The players, Dayo Ojo and Benjamin Iluyomade, were on their way to Lagos after their teams went on vacation due to the coronavirus pandemic.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the abductors have contacted relatives of the players, demanding N20 million as ransom before they would be released.

Sources close the families of the players said the kidnappers had earlier demanded N100 million when they first called on Sunday.

The kidnappers later reduced it to N20 million after a plea from the families. The source revealed that it was doubtful if the families could raise the said amount, but were hopeful the kidnappers could settle for less.

Ondo State Police Command confirmed the development and stated that it had deployed its men on the trail of the kidnappers.

Police Public Relations Officer, Tee-Leo Ikoro, said one of the players, who managed to escape, had been rescued by officers of the state police command.

“The Commissioner of Police, Ondo State Police Command, CP Undie Adie, has placed officers and men of his Command on an all hour rescue mission until Benjamin Oluyomade of Enyimba Football Club, Aba and Bayo Ojo of Heartland Football Club, Owerri are rescued from their abductors,” he said.

He further said that the footballers and a friend of theirs, James Igho, were abducted “by some unidentified gunmen along Ifon- Ipele road at about 1630hrs.”

“On getting the information, police divisions within the axis mobilised their men in pursuant of the unknown gunmen in order to rescue the abducted footballers, but could only rescue James Igho at the time; while the kidnappers went away with the other two,” Mr Ikoro said.

“CP Adie who calls this a daring confrontation, says his officers and men would not go to sleep until these footballers are rescued.”