Coronavirus: Over 1500 cases reported in African countries

African countries now have more than 1500 confirmed cases of Covid-19, and have recorded 50 deaths and 145 recoveries as at Monday afternoon.

Cases in South Africa, Egypt, Algeria, Morocco, Burkina Faso, Tunisia, Senegal, Cameroon and Nigeria have also risen.

South Africa has the highest number of cases on the continent. In less than 24 hours, 128 new cases were recorded in the country, resulting in a total of 401 cases.

The President of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa, will address the nation on Monday evening on stricter measures that will be put in place to help curb the spread of the virus.

However, South Africa has zero deaths and four recoveries.

Egypt recorded an increase of 33 new cases, bringing its total number of positive cases to 327. Egypt was formally the worst-hit country in the continent.

The ministry of health and population in the country announced on Sunday the increase in the number of cases. All cases he said, are those of people who had contact with positive Covid-19 cases.

There is a total of 327 confirmed cases, 14 deaths and 56 recoveries, it said.

The Algerian ministry of health confirmed 62 new cases. The total number of confirmed cases is 201, seven deaths, and 65 recoveries.

Morocco on Monday confirmed 19 new cases, bringing its total to 134. Morocco has recorded four deaths and three recoveries.

In Burkina Faso 24 new cases were announced. There is a total of 99 confirmed cases, four deaths, and five recoveries.

On Sunday March 22, four ministers of the Burkina Faso government tested positive for the virus.

Tunisia

Fourteen new cases were reported in Tunisia.

The health ministry announced at a daily press conference that “14 new cases had been registered out of a total of 126 tests carried out in 24 hours.”

Amongst the cases in Tunisia, 29 are local while 60 are imported cases.

Tunisia has a total of 89 confirmed cases, three deaths, and one recovery.

The ministry of health, Senegal on Sunday in a press statement announced 11 new cases; six of the new cases are imported while five are follow-up contact cases.

“To date, 67 cases have been declared positive, including five cured and 62 under treatment,” the statement read.

There are five affected regions in Senegal. These are Dakar, Thies, St Louis, Diourbel, and Ziquinchor.

Cameroon has 16 new cases of Covid-19, bringing its total to 56 and two recovered cases.

Also, in Cameroon, the speaker of the National Assembly of Cameroon has tested positive for Covid-19.

Nigeria

Nigeria on Monday confirmed six new cases, bringing its total to 36 (25 in Lagos, six in FCT, two in Ogun, one each in Ekiti, Oyo, And Edo).

The Minister of Health Nigeria, Osagie Ehanire, has urged Nigerians to strictly observe precautionary measures in the bid to contain the spread of the virus.

The measures according to his tweet include regular hand washing, non-contact greetings, avoiding crowded gatherings, social distance (2 meters), and self-isolation if just returning from abroad.