Coronavirus: Atiku dispels ‘perfidious information’ about son’s case

The media office of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar emailed the statement below to PREMIUM TIMES in response to claims being circulated regarding the infection of his son by coronavirus.

Read full statement below.

For the purpose of putting the records straight and dispelling false narratives about the itinerary of a son of former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakr currently undergoing treatment for Corona Virus (COVID-19) infection, I wish to make the following clarifications:

1. The clinical case returned to the country on 17th March via Switzerland from some business engagements in France and Switzerland.

2. He attended a private meeting of six (6) persons same day in Lagos, stayed in his private house for the night and took an Aero 5.20pm flight to Abuja on the 18th.

3. The case did not travel with his family or any other but travelled alone by Emirates Airline.

4. The case wore face mask as a precautionary measure since his arrival in Nigeria.

5. The case did not show symptoms of infection and voluntarily placed a call to NCDC on arrival in Abuja late on the 18th to inform them he had returned from COVID-19 prone country and desired to be tested.

6. On the 19th, NCDC took his blood sample which result came positive on the 20th. He subsequently went into self isolation to protect his family within his own house.

7. Meantime his son has since tested negative while his wife’s result is being awaited. The two persons are currently in self isolation.

8. We urge members of the public to disregard the perfidious information that the case accessed open locations. He was not at Play Lounge nor any other club in Abuja as being mischievously bandied about.

9. The case neither attended the Friday Jumu’a prayers nor any social gathering until his evacuation to Gwagwalada Specialist Hospital on the 20th where he is being treated and managed.

10. We thank Nigerians for their prayers and support through this difficult time. Once again, it needs to be restated that the risk and danger of #COVID19 is real. Ensure you follow the World Health Organization and Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) guidelines on how to stay safe.

Signed:

Paul Ibe

Media Adviser to Atiku Abubakar

