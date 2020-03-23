Coronavirus: National Mosque suspends prayers, gatherings indefinitely

Related News

The management of the National Mosque, Abuja, has suspended the daily prayers indefinitely.

Also suspended are gatherings and other activities in the mosque. The directive is to take effect immediately.

This announcement was made in a communique issued by the management on Monday.

“In view of the current health issue i.e. COVID 19 crisis, the National Mosque Management has decided to suspend the Five Daily Congregational and Jum’ah Prayers, gatherings and other activities in the Mosque and its environs.

“The Open Space Market and Restaurants attached to the Mosque are also to be closed.

“This takes effect from today, Monday 23rd March, 2020 till further notice,” the statement read.

While praying for protection from Allah, the management called for cooperation and understanding of worshipers and the general public.

The announcement comes hours after President Muhammadu Buhari cancelled the meeting of the heads of state of the Chad Basin Commission scheduled for next week, as a safety measure to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The cancellation was disclosed by the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed.

Mr Mohammed also threatened political and religious leaders who defied government’s directives to avoid a large gathering.

“For those who would continue to willfully flout the directives aimed at checking the spread of this disease, the long arm of the law will soon catch them,” he said.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how many religious institutions and public places adhered to the directives to limit public gatherings. However, some ignored such directives.

In Lagos, many night clubs remained open on Saturday despite the directive of the state government, ditto for Ibadan.

In Ogun, while many churches were closed and resulted to online services, the Covenant church headed by David Oyedepo held its physical service attended by thousands of people on Sunday.

Nigeria recorded its first death from the ongoing Covid-19 outbreak on Monday after the country confirmed five new cases.

Nigeria has a total of 36 confirmed cases including one death.