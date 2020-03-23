Coronavirus: Bank shuts Lagos branch after visitor tested positive

Related News

Access Bank Plc has temporarily closed its Ligali Ayorinde branch in Victoria Island, Lagos.

The bank said it took the decision after a visitor tested positive for coronavirus.

A statement from the bank Monday said persons who had contact with the concerned individual are currently in isolation.

“We have confirmed that an individual who visited our Ligali Ayorinde branch on Monday 16th March 2020, has tested positive for coronavirus,” the statement said on Monday.

“He was symptom-free as at the time of visit and he is currently being monitored at an Isolation Centre in Yaba.”

The bank advised that anyone who visited the branch in the past week should self-quarantine for 14 days beginning immediately.

Covid -19

COVID-19 has killed people as well as attacking the real economy at its core, trades, supply chain, businesses, jobs, entire countries and cities are on lock-down while borders are closing.

Reacting to the epidemic, the UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, said the world is at war with the virus.

Mr Guterres, in a video on the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak on the world on Thursday, called for more commitment from governments to combat the effect the outbreak will have on economies.

He said the world ‘is at war with a virus’ and warned that ‘a global recession — perhaps of record dimensions — is a near certainty.

“We are facing a global health crisis unlike any in the 75-year history of the UN — one that is spreading human suffering, infecting the global economy and upending people’s lives,” he said.

Mr Guterres said the international labour organisation across the world could lose as much as 3.4 trillion dollars in income by the end of the year.

He added that above the crisis, the effect on humans, especially the vulnerable, would be disastrous if governments do not intervene by doing things differently.

The human crisis he said, calls for solidarity, as the human family is stressed and the social fabric is being torn.