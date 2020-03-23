Coronavirus : Nigeria confirms new case in Lagos

One new case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Lagos, Nigeria’s Centre for Disease Control has disclosed.
The new case was reported as an update on the health agency’s situation report dashboard.
http://covid19.ncdc.gov.ng/index.html
This was updated some minutes after the confirmed death from the virus in the country.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the country to 36 as at the time of reporting.
With the newest update, Lagos has so far reported 25 cases of the virus, FCT – 6 and Ogun – 2. Oyo, Ekiti, and Edo state has one case each.
So far, a breakdown of the current situation shows that 33 cases are active, 2 have been discharged and one death reported.
Contact tracing is currently ongoing to identify all those who have been in contact with the infected people.
The government also emphasises self-isolation for 14 days for people who have just returned to the country from high risk countries.