Coronavirus : Nigeria confirms new case in Lagos

One new case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Lagos, Nigeria’s Centre for Disease Control has disclosed.

The new case was reported as an update on the health agency’s situation report dashboard.

This was updated some minutes after the confirmed death from the virus in the country.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the country to 36 as at the time of reporting.

With the newest update, Lagos has so far reported 25 cases of the virus, FCT – 6 and Ogun – 2. Oyo, Ekiti, and Edo state has one case each.

So far, a breakdown of the current situation shows that 33 cases are active, 2 have been discharged and one death reported.

Contact tracing is currently ongoing to identify all those who have been in contact with the infected people.

The government also emphasises self-isolation for 14 days for people who have just returned to the country from high risk countries.