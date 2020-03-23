Family mourns Nigeria’s first coronavirus victim

Related News

Nigeria’s first identified coronavirus death involved a former Managing Director of the Pipelines and Products Marketing Company (PPMC), Suleiman Achimugu, his family confirmed Monday.

PPMC is the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) subsidiary in charge of petroleum products marketing and distribution.

Mr Achimugu’s family said he died after showing symptoms of the virus following his return to the country from the United Kingdom recently.

In a statement, which is already in circulation online, the family said Mr Achimugu died of the virus on Sunday, days after he returned to Nigeria from a trip to the United Kingdom.

The statement signed by a member of the family, Abubakar Achimugu reads:

“Inna_Lillahi_wa_inna_ilayhi_rajiun

” Our family is deeply saddened to inform you of the sudden death of our beloved Father, Uncle, Brother and friend. Engr. Suleiman Achimugu (former MD of PPMC).

“He died of COVID 19 on 22/03/2020 some days after he arrived Nigeria from the UK.

“He was in self-isolation upon his return from the UK and personally called NCDC after experiencing some discomfort that are related to COVID 19 symptoms.

“He tested positive and was promptly evacuated to the specialist hospital. He died while receiving treatment.

“We implore the general public to pray upon his soul and the recovery of infected persons. Your thoughts and prayers would be appreciated.

“Please maintain the public social distancing and restriction advice as we all walk through this very difficult time.

“He has since been buried according to Islamic rites. May Allah SWA have mercy on him. Ameen

ABUBAKAR ACHIMUGU

FOR THE Family.”

Outbreak

The death was announced about an hour after the country confirmed five new cases of Covid-19, bringing to 35 the total number of cases in the country.