Coronavirus: German Chancellor Merkel quarantined #Coronavirus

Germany Chancellor, Angela Merkel
German Chancellor, Angela Merkel
Photo: hungarytoday.hu

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has isolated herself at home after a doctor she saw last week tested positive to coronavirus.

Ms Merkel’s decision came after her press briefing on Sunday in which she imposed restriction on any gathering above two people across Germany.

She was told after the press conference that a doctor who administered a pneumococcal vaccine to her on Friday afternoon has tested positive for COVID-19, government spokesman Steffen Seibert said on Sunday.

Ms Merkel would be tested regularly over the coming days and will continue her official duties from home, the spokesperson said.

The announcement comes as coronavirus pandemic escalates across Europe, with Germany coming only third behind devastated Italy and Spain on the continent.

Germany has about 23,000 cases of confirmed infections as of Sunday night.

Germany prohibited meetings of more than two people and restricted movement to only people with necessary grounds to do travel. Restaurants have been asked to stay open but only for delivery and pick-ups by customers.

“The great aim is to gain time in the fight against the virus,” Ms Merkel said during her briefing on Sunday.

