Coronavirus: Germany bans gathering of more than two people

Germany has imposed a public gathering restriction of not more than two people on its citizens, marking yet another stringent step in the fight to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Angela Merkel, the country’s chancellor, announced on Sunday no more than two people should henceforth be seen together in public. Authorities also said citizens should keep a minimum distance of 1.5 metres between them.

Essential travels to work or support a sick family member have been deemed appropriate, according to German broadcast DW. Restaurants have been restricted to only home delivery and pick-ups.

Germany has been at the top of countries hardest hit by the rampaging COVID-19, recording about 24,000 confirmed infections as of Sunday evening, Johns Hopkins University data said.

Ninety-two COVID-19-related deaths have been recorded in Germany, and 266 infected patients have recovered.

After Italy and Spain, Germany is the next country with the highest number of coronavirus infections in Europe. But the country has managed to record fewer deaths in comparison to Italy and Spain, whose fatalities have risen exponentially in recent days. Both countries have since announced total lockdown measures to curb all but essential forms of human movement in their jurisdictions.