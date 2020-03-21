Coronavirus: Nigeria Suspends International Flights Into Abuja, Lagos Airports

The Murtala Mohammed International Airport
The Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos

International flights into two major airports in Nigeria has been suspended.

With effect from Monday, the two international airports – Murtala Muhammed Airport Lagos and the Nnamdi Azikwe Airport, Abuja – will remain closed for all international flights, according to a statement Saturday by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority Director-General, Musa Nuhu.

Mr Nuhu said the move is in furtherance of measures to contain the rampaging coronavirus.

“Effective Monday 23 March at 2300Z to 23 April at 2300z, Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos (DNMM) and Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja (DNAA) will be closed to international flights,” the statement reads.

The directive followed Thursday’s suspension of international flights to major airports that include, Malam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano; Akanu IbiamInternational Airport, Enugu; and Port-Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa.

Details soon…

