COVID-19: FG orders closure of unity schools

Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu. [PHOTO CREDIT: The Guardian Nigeria]
Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu. [PHOTO CREDIT: The Guardian Nigeria]

The federal government has ordered the closure of all the 104 Unity Schools in the country from March 26 as a proactive step aimed at preventing the spread of the dreaded Coronavirus. (COVID-19).

The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, Sonny Echono, who gave the order, said all the principals of the Unity Colleges should fast track the on-going second term examinations and close shop until further notice.

This closure was announced in a statement Ben Goong, Director, Press and Public Relations in Abuja, on Thursday.

The Minister said the management of all the Unity Colleges should immediately activate the necessary emergency procedures and processes such as the provision of alcohol based sanitizers and hand washing facilities among others.

READ ALSO: Coronavirus: Nigeria’s revenue reduces, 2020 budget may be reviewed – Official

He said that students should strictly adhere to the principles and best practices of good hygiene.

He also directed the principals to immediately report any suspicious case to the nearest health authorities, emphasising that nothing should be taken for granted at this delicate time of the global pandemic.

(NAN)

birthday advert

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.