Coronavirus: Nigerian church suspends physical services, moves online

Amid the Coronavirus (COVID-19) global pandemic that has been on a steady rise, a Nigerian church, The Daystar Christian Center, has announced the suspension of services that involve any physical gathering.

This is contained in a circular released by the leadership of the Church on Thursday.

The church said in a statement that “from the 21st of March, 2019, the church will not hold physical gathering for worshippers in the following branches Oregun, Lekki, Ikorodu and Badagry till further notice”.

The move comes after a directive given by the Lagos State Government to restrict public gathering for religious activities that houses more than 50 worshippers.

The Redeemed Christian Church of God had earlier on Thursday taken a similar action over its parishes in Ogun and Lagos states.

This follows the entry of the disease into the nation.

The Daystar church further stated that services will henceforth be conducted online on designated platforms on Saturdays, Sundays and Wednesdays.

In similar vein, the leadership of the church has also placed on hold, the launch of a satellite centre that was proposed to hold this weekend stating that a new date will be communicated.

Many religious gatherings have been restricted in parts of the globe in the wake of the pandemic.

