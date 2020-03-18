Coronavirus: Nigerian lawmakers call for ban on large gatherings

Related News

Members of the House of Representatives on Wednesday called for a ban on public gatherings especially at churches, mosques and other places of worship.

The lawmakers pushed for this after adopting an amendment by the Minority leader, Ndudi Elumelu, to a motion brought under matters of urgent national importance.

The motion which was sponsored by Mukhtar Chawai (Kaduna, APC) was originally on the need to ban entry into Nigeria from countries badly hit by coronavirus but was overtaken by events.

The House, however, decided to move for amendments of the motion.

The federal government on Wednesday morning announced the restrictions of entry into the country for travellers from 13 high-risk Covid-19 countries.

Mr Elumelu proposed an amendment to urge the aviation ministry to stop airport touts from forming crowds at the airport.

He added that the federal government should ban all forms of open gathering of worship in Nigeria.

Other prayers

Other prayers adopted by the house were to restrict movement and shut out visitors from accessing the National Assembly and that infrared thermometers be put in place to check staff and members of both chambers.

They also agreed that the country should sign an agreement with countries producing test kits and the necessary equipment to manage the virus.

COVID-19

Nigeria is one of the African countries that have reported at least a case of coronavirus on the continent.

Nigeria recorded its first case on February 27, in an Italian businessman who had flown into the country for business.

The man had spent two days within the country and visited Lagos and Ogun states before he fell ill and was diagnosed of COVID-19.

The country announced five new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing to eight the total number of confirmed cases in the country.

All five cases have travel histories to the U.K. and the U.S.

Of the cases, four were detected from people who flew into the country and one from an American who had entered into the country through the land border.

So far, nobody has died from the disease in Nigeria and one of the initial three cases has completely recovered.