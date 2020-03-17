Lagos Explosion: Senate seeks Nigerian govt, lawmakers’ donation to N2bn Emergency Fund

Related News

The Senate, on Tuesday, urged the federal government and members of the National Assembly to donate to the N2 billion ”Abule -Ado Emergency Relief Fund” set up by the Lagos State government.

This was one of the resolutions of the Senate after deliberation on a motion on the urgent need to investigate the Abule-Ado explosion.

The state governor, Babjide Sanwo-Olu, had set up the N2 billion relief fund for victims of Sunday’s explosion in the state. He said the state was immediately putting N250 million into the fund.

Mr Sanwo-Olu called on Nigerians to donate to the fund as he said the emergency is beyond what the state government can handle on its own.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the explosion occurred at the Abule-Ado Area of Lagos State, in the early hours of Sunday.

At least 20 people have been confirmed dead and 25 have been rescued from the site. Scores of residents, including school children, were trapped in buildings as the explosion shook the area.

NNPC said on Sunday that the incident occurred after a truck hit some gas cylinders stacked in a gas processing plant located near the corporation’s System 2B Pipeline Right of Way.

Leading the motion at the Senate on Tuesday, Adeola Olamilekan (APC, Lagos) recalled that there have been similar explosions in recent times in the same area in 2016, 2018 (Abule-Egba), 2019 (Abule Egba) 2020 (Ijegun), and 2020 (Ile-Epo, Oke-Odo).

He said Nigerians around the axis now live in justifiable fear of not only losing their lives but also their properties and investments.

He also commended security agencies and Nigerians on their prompt roles in putting out the fire resulting from the explosion and mitigating its spread as well as rescuing victims.

Lawmakers who took turns to mourn the victims and call for help were Oluremi Tinubu, James Manager and Ibikunle Amosun.

The lawmakers observed a minute silence in honour of victims who died and resolve to write a condolence letter to the people and government of Lagos State.

The Senate also directed the National Emergency Management Agency and Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development to immediately send relief materials to the victims and offset medical bills of those among them in hospital.

It directed the Senate Committees on Petroleum Downstream, Gas Resources and Petroleum Upstream to investigate the remote and immediate causes of the explosion with a view to preventing a re-occurrence and report back to the Senate in two weeks.