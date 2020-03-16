Related News

Ahead of the controversial National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the All Progressives Congress (APC) slated for Tuesday, another group of leaders of the party in the South-South has passed a vote of confidence in the embattled National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole.

In a communique signed by the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege; after a meeting of the group on Sunday in Abuja, the leaders said Mr Oshiomhole has “done very well in the administration of the affairs of our great Party,” and dissociated themselves from Tuesday’s NEC meeting.

This newspaper on Thursday reported how another faction from the South-south zone, which includes four serving ministers and some senators, at a meeting in Abuja, endorsed the deputy national secretary, Victor Giadom, to take over from Mr Oshiomhole as national chairman.

The group led by Mr Omo-Agege enjoined party members not to attend the NEC meeting called by Mr Giadom on Tuesday.

The four ministers at the anti-Oshiomhole meeting were Rotimi Amaechi (Transportation), Osagie Ehanire (Health), Festus Keyamo (State, Labour) and Goddy Jeddy Agba (State, Power).

But in its own statement, the Omo-Agege-led faction attributed the party’s victory at the 2019 general elections to the efforts of Mr Oshiomhole.

The leaders also disputed Mr Giadom’s status as a member of the APC National Working Committee on the ground that he resigned his position as Deputy National Secretary to run in Rivers State as deputy governorship candidate of the party in the 2019 elections.

The APC was eventually not allowed to participate in election in the state for failing to hold valid congresses for the nomination of its candidates.

“That in line with the resolutions reached by the National Working Committee (NWC) of our party, we dissociate ourselves from the purported NEC meeting being summoned by Hon. Victor Giadom as he does not have the constitutional powers to summon NEC meeting,” the communique signed by Mr Omo-Agege continued.

“That the said Hon. Victor Giadom is not a member of NWC, having resigned his position as Deputy National Secretary of the Party to contest elections in Rivers State as Deputy Governorship candidate in the 2019 General elections.

“That we implore all members of NEC to respect the decisions of the National Working Committee (NWC) of our Party that the purported NEC meeting summoned by Mr. Victor Giadom is illegal and unconstitutional.

“That we unanimously pass a vote of confidence on our leader, His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari for his sterling leadership of the affairs of our dear country and the National Chairman of our Party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole,” an excerpt from the communique read.

Other signatories to the communique include a senator from the zone, Degi Eremienyo; four house of representative members, Peter Akpatason, Alex Egbonna, Francis Waive, and Israel Goli.

The zonal vice-chairman of the party, Hilliard Eta, and party state chairmen in Akwa Ibom (Ini Okopido), Delta (Jones Erue), Cross River (John Ochalla), Bayelsa (Jothan Amos) among other leaders from the zone also signed the resolutions.

Meanwhile, the Court of Appeal on Monday postponed indefinitely the hearing in the appeal by Mr Oshiomhole against his suspension by the Abuja High Court. The appellate court said the panel to hear the appeal was not ready.