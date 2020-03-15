SocialMediaBill, Constitution Amendment Bill, others top Senate discussions last week

Related News

A busy week it was at the Senate last week as many lawmakers worked for four days attending to national matters.

This week’s legislative activities began from Monday through Thursday.

Senators discussed several issues of national importance ranging from the oil price crash to the Social Media bill and constitutional amendment legislations.

Below are some major discussions from the Senate last week:

Monday:

– Members of the Senate Committee on Judiciary kicked off the week with the long-awaited public hearing of the controversial Social Media bill.

Present at the hearing was the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, who declared the event open.

In his presentation, the sponsor of the bill, Muhammed Musa, said the opinions of Nigerians on the bill supersedes his personal interest.

Many Nigerians and civic groups, thereafter, took turns to condemn the proposed legislation.

But the Nigerian Army and two other groups supported the bill.

Tuesday

– The Senate, in less than 10 minutes on Tuesday, passed a bill that seeks to amend the Companies and Allied Matters Act 2004.

The bill, sponsored by the Senate leader, Abdullahi Yahaya , seeks to regulate businesses and Nigerian companies.

– President Muhammadu Buhari wrote to the Senate seeking amendments to the Finance Act recently passed by the National Assembly.

In a bid to fast track his request, the Senate on Wednesday, treated the bill for first and second reading.

His message was conveyed in a letter read out by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, at the start of plenary.

– The Senate Committee on Finance demanded the identity of a lawyer paid $4 million from the Excess Crude Account (ECA) as a consultancy fee.

The fee was reportedly paid by the managers of the ECA.

– The Senate constituted a joint committee to engage relevant federal ministries on the oil price crash announced early last week.

The decision followed a point of order raised by the Senate leader, Abdullahi Yahaya.

– Many male Nigerian senators voted to oppose including gender parity in the Nigerian constitution.

Despite their opposition, however, the Senate resolved to ensure that gender equality is a priority in the next constitutional amendment.

Wednesday:

– Ten bills seeking to amend the constitution scaled second reading. The bills were referred to the Senate committee on Constitutional Review for further legislative work.

– The senator representing Niger South, Bima Enagi, introduced a bill that seeks to ban the importation of generators in Nigeria.

The bill, titled “a bill for an Act to prohibit/ban the importation of generating sets to curb the menace of environmental (air) pollution and to facilitate the development of the power sector,” was one of the six bills read for the first time on Wednesday.

– A bill that seeks to establish the North West Development Commission (NWDC) scaled second reading at the Senate.

The bill is sponsored by Kano senator, Barau Jibrin, and was introduced in the Senate in November 2019.

Thursday:

– A bill that proposes Higher National Diploma (HND) as the minimum qualification for citizens seeking to be president or governors, passed second reading .

The bill also seeks to make the Ordinary National Diploma (OND) the minimum qualification for contesting for state and federal legislative seats.

– A bill that seeks to establish the South East Development Commission (SEDC) scaled second reading at the Senate. The bill is sponsored by Stella Oduah (PDP-Anambra).

Also read for the second time was the North Central Development Commission bill sponsored by Abba Moro (PDP-Benue).

– The South-east caucus in the Senate complained about the exclusion of the region in infrastructural projects for which the federal government has secured Senate approval to borrow $22.7 billion.

The senators took the protest to Mr Lawan and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila.

– A bill that seeks to strip vice-presidents, governors and deputy governors of immunity when found guilty of fraud or electoral crimes, scaled second reading at the Senate. The legislation, however, excludes the president.

The bill, sponsored by the deputy senate president, Ovie Omo-Agege, was one of 10 constitutional amendment bills read for the second time on Thursday