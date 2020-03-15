Coronavirus: NCDC aware of suspected case in Enugu – Official

Related News

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Sunday said it is aware of a patient in Enugu suspected to have contracted COVID-19.

The Nigeria health agency said on its Twitter handle @NCDCgov that it was one of several alerts it receives daily at the National COVID-19 Emergency Operations Centre.

It said “the patient is in isolation, sample collected and results expected tomorrow (Monday)”.

Suspected case

NCDC was said to have been notified of the suspected case by the Enugu State Government after a woman who had just returned from the UK reported at the hospital after feeling sick.

TVC had earlier reported that the permanent secretary of the state’s ministry of health, Ifeanyi Agujiobi, said that the sample from the suspected case had been sent for further investigations.

Mr Agujiobi said that the suspected case had been in the UK in the last five months and came into Enugu through Owerri on March 11 to see her son.

Mr Agujiobi added that the suspected case was being closely monitored and the results awaited for further action by the government.

Other cases

Since the onset of the coronavirus which originated from China in December, Nigeria has so far reported only two confirmed cases.

The index case was in an Italian businessman who had flown into the country for business. The second case, which was asymptomatic, was one of the people who had contacts with the Italian.

As of March 13, the situation report from NCDC indicated that no new case has since been confirmed in the country.

Also, it stated that apart from the index case, 43 people have so far been screened for Covid-19 in seven states – Edo, FCT, Kano, Lagos, Ogun, Rivers, and Yobe.

Out of them, 41 tested negative and have been ruled out, the result is pending for one and the other, the contact of the index case, previously positive but now negative.

The second confirmed case who was a contact of the index case, has tested negative twice, cleared of the virus and discharged to go home.

Caution

While Nigeria awaits the pending results, the number of infected people across the world have continued to increase erratic.

Although the first case was imported into the country, the federal government has said there is no reason yet to ban any flight, passport or nationality from entering the country.

As of Sunday 13:25 GMT, a total of 162,392 Covid-19 cases have been reported in 156 Countries with 6,068 deaths.

Although people have been recovering from the virus (75,967 so far) the number of infections has continued to soar across countries.

The World Health Organisation last week declared the outbreak a pandemic because of the severity of disease and its spread.

It had also accused many governments of inaction and called for more commitment in the fight against the disease.