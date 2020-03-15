Coronavirus: Trump tests negative

Related News

The U.S. President, Donald Trump, has tested negative for Covid-19, the New York Times reported on Sunday.

The information was disclosed in a memo released by Mr Trump’s doctor which stated that “one week after having dinner with the Brazilian delegation at Mar-a-Lago, the president remains symptom-free”.

Mr Trump’s health had been a concern since he spent time at his Florida resort last weekend with Brazilian delegates, some of whom were later found to have the illness.

Mr Trump had been in the company of the Brazilian president, Jair Bolsonaro and his delegates. However, two of the delegates were later confirmed to be positive of the virus.

Some members of the U.S. Congress have been self-isolating after interacting with the Brazilian delegates at Mar-a-Lago.

However, there had been concerns as to whether Mr Trump would be tested since he was seen in the company of one of the infected persons.

Earlier on Saturday, Mr Trump at a news conference had announced that he had been tested for the coronavirus on Friday night and was awaiting the results.

Mr Trump said he decided to be tested for the coronavirus at the conference during which he declared a national emergency.

“People were asking, did I take the test,” he said.

Asked when he expected to have the result, Mr. Trump said, “A day, two days.”

Meanwhile, the Brazilian president after the news that one of his delegates (press secretary Fabio Wajngarten) tested positive for Covid-19 also had his test done.

Mr Bolsonaro’s result was however negative, though there had been speculations in the media that he tested positive.

Mr Bolsonaro on Friday denied testing positive saying it was fake news.

Meanwhile, Vice President Mike Pence has announced the extension of the administration’s European travel ban to the UK and Ireland.

Mr Pence said that effective at midnight Monday, the federal government’s European travel ban would apply to the UK and Ireland.

The U.S. had earlier placed 30 day travel restrictions on 26 countries excluding UK and Ireland despite UK reporting cases of the disease.

When asked about his own status on the disease, Mr Pence said, “I’m going to speak immediately after this news conference with the White House physician’s office,”

He said the white house doctor had previously advised him that neither he nor his wife needed to be tested.

Also, the White House has begun checking the temperatures of anyone in close contact with Mr Trump or Mr Pence.

The White House staff also checked the temperatures of everybody who attended the news conference.