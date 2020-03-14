Coronavirus: Trump declares national day of prayer in U.S.

President Donald Trump speaking in the East Room of the White House, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
President Donald Trump speaking in the East Room of the White House, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

The United States government has declared Sunday as a national day of prayer in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

President Donald Trump made the announcement on Twitter on Saturday, urging Americans to turn to God for the country to prevail.

“It is my great honor to declare Sunday, March 15th as a National Day of Prayer,” Mr Trump said.

“We are a country that, throughout our history, has looked to God for protection and strength in times like these.

“No matter where you may be, I encourage you to turn towards prayer in an act of faith. Together, we will easily PREVAIL!” Mr Trump tweeted.

Mr Trump’s declaration came a day after he declared a national emergency in the country to free up federal resources to combat the coronavirus.

There are more than 1,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the US so far in 49 states.

The U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention said between 160 million and 214 million people in the United States could be infected over the course of the epidemic, according to a report project published on the New York Times.

On Saturday, Mr Trump said he had taken the coronavirus test and was expecting a result in a day or two.

Coronavirus, officially named COVID-19, broke out in Wuhan, Hubei province of Central China in December last year. The virus has infected over 100,000 people in more than 100 countries, causing no less than 5000 deaths worldwide.

birthday advert

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.