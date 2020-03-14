Coronavirus: 10 prominent persons who have been affected

Related News

The continuous spread of the now pandemic coronavirus has proven to know no boundaries – ethnic, financial or religious – as it has also infected not only the poor and vulnerable persons but also notable and prominent individuals across the world.

Following the outbreak, activities on the planet are gradually being shut down. Companies are beginning to work remotely, schools are closing, quarterly pilgrimage has been halted, overseas travels are being restricted, sporting events as the English Premier League, Spanish LaLiga, European UEFA Champions League, NBA, CAF African qualifiers, and the Olympics games, risks being suspended as part of efforts to curtail the virus.

Coronavirus, officially named COVID-19, broke out in Wuhan, Hubei province of Central China in December. About 125,000 cases have now been reported to WHO, from 118 countries and territories.

However, world leaders, sports and show biz stars have also been hit by the virus among the tens of thousands infected across the world.

In this report, PREMIUM TIMES highlights ten prominent and power leaders who have been unfortunately infected by the virus.

1) Nadine Dorries – U.K. Health Minister

Ms Dorries, 62, the United Kingdom’s health minister, was diagnosed to be positive of the Covid-19 on Tuesday, BBC reported.

According to reports, she was said to have gone to the International Women’s Day reception in Downing Street on Thursday last week, the day she first started to show signs of the virus and she was formally diagnosed.

A total of 798 cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in the UK, with 32,771 people have been tested for the respiratory infection so far. Ten who tested positive have died.

2) Iran’s Vice President (and Two Ministers)

Iran’s Vice President, Eshaq Jahangiri, tested positive for the coronavirus, according to Fars news, the country’s news agency, on Wednesday.

According to the report, other officials infected with the virus include, Ali Asghar Mounesan, minister of cultural heritage, handicrafts and tourism, and Reza Rahmani, minister of industry, mines, and business.

The death toll in Iran has reached 354 cases, with 9,000 confirmed cases in the country.

3) Sophie Gregoire

Sophie Gregoire wife of Canadian PM Justin Trudeau was tested positive for coronavirus after returning from a trip to London, BBC reported on Friday.

According to the report, Mrs Trudeau shared a stage with former Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard and singer Leona Lewis. Other guests at the event included celebrity chef Jamie Oliver, actor Idris Elba and Formula 1 driver Lewis Hamilton.

The BBC quoting a statement from the office of the P.M, ”The couple is now self-isolating.”

4) Tom Hanks

Veteran American movie star, Tom Hanks, on Wednesday announced on Instagram that he and his wife, actress Rita Wilson, had tested positive for the coronavirus in Australia filming an Elvis Presley movie.

The Oscar award-winning actor, 63, said he started experiencing cold while his wife, Wilson, said she suffered a chill.

He said the “Hanks will be tested, observed and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no? ”Well, now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed.”

There are more than 1,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the U.S. so far, in 49 states. The U.S Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and epidemic says between 160 million and 214 million people in the United States could be infected over the course of the epidemic, according to a summit project published on the Newyork Times.

5) Mikel Arteta, Arsenal’s head coach

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, on Thursday, tested positive for the coronavirus, forcing the club to put the entire first-team in self-isolation, according to a statement on the club’s official website.

Arsenal was due to face Manchester City in a rearranged fixture at the Etihad on Wednesday night, but the game was postponed as a precautionary measure amid the coronavirus outbreak.

“Arsenal personnel who had recent close contact with Mikel will now self-isolate in line with Government health guidelines. We expect this to be a significant number of people from Colney, including the full first-team squad and coaching staff, as well as a smaller number of people from our Hale End Academy which we have also temporarily closed as a precaution,” the statement reads.

6) Juventus footballer – Daniele Rugani

Daniele Rugani, an Italian national team footballer tested positive for coronavirus.

His Serie A champions club Juventus F.C announced this on its website and social media channels, on Thursday. The club said Mr Rugani and “those who have had contact with him” are being isolated.

Reuters had reported that the entire Juventus squad will spend two weeks in quarantine.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Italy has increased to 12,462 number infections. With 827 deaths, Italy is the second-worst affected country after China, leading to a nationwide lockdown in the country.

7) Sampdoria footballer – Manolo Gabbiadini

An Italian Footballer striker at Sampdoria F.C., Manolo Gabbiadini, was also tested positive for coronavirus.

Mr Gabbiadini a former Southampton striker, announced this on his twitter account @Mgabbia23, on Thursday.

”I also tested positive for Coronavirus. I want to thank everyone who wrote to me, many messages have already arrived. I still want to tell you that I’m fine, so don’t worry. Follow all the rules, stay home and everything will work out,” he tweeted.

Sono risultato positivo anche io al Coronavirus. Voglio ringraziare tutti quelli che mi hanno scritto, mi sono arrivati già tantissimi messaggi. Ci tengo comunque a dirvi che sto bene, quindi non preoccupatevi. Seguite tutti le norme, restate a casa e tutto si risolverà. 💪 pic.twitter.com/YIa9knMAK8 — Manolo Gabbiadini (@Mgabbia23) March 12, 2020

Stay strong, Gabbi. Sending our best wishes to you. ❤️ — Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) March 12, 2020

8) Rudy Gobert, NBA star

A French professional basketball player for the Utah Jazz, announced his diagnosis on Instagram to be tested positive for coronavirus.

Mr Gobert, 27, however, apologised for being “careless:”

He said ‘I would like to publicly apologize to the people that I may have endangered. At the time, I had no idea I was even infected. I was careless and make no excuse.

9) Donovan Mitchell, NBA star

Mitchell Donovan another Utah Jazz NBA star, on Thursday, confirmed to be tested positive for the virus.

Mr Donovan, 23, made the announcement in a post on via his Instagram page, thanking those who have reached out to him.

“Thanks to everyone who has been reaching out since hearing the news about my positive test,” Mitchell wrote.

“We are all learning more about the seriousness of this situation and hopefully people can continue to educate themselves and realize that they need to behave responsibly both for their own health and for the well being of those around them.

10) Fabio Wajngarten Brazil official

Fabio Wajngarten, the press secretary for Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, was announced to have tested positive for coronavirus.

The Brazilian press secretary attended the dinner MrTrump hosted at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, took a photo with the US President and later stood feet away from Mr Trump as he spoke during Kimberly Guilfoyle’s birthday, CNN reported.