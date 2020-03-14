APC Crisis: We won’t allow Oshiomhole to be humilitaed out — Uzodinma

Related News

The governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma, has alleged that those pushing for the ouster of the embattled APC national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, are working for the main opposition and “some leaders of the ruling party”.

He also pledged support for the national chairman and vowed to work against any plot to humiliate him out of office.

“Many of us, leaders of the party, are aware that those clamouring for the chairman’s removal are working with the PDP to destabilise the party. But they will fail because we will not allow them to humiliate our national chairman out of the party through illegal means or by dropping the name of Mr. President,” the governor told journalists in Imo State on Friday.

This is the first time Mr Uzodinma, who recently won a legal tussle to lead the state, would be addressing reporters since the suspension of Mr Oshiomhole.

“Let me make this clear: we will not allow Oshiomhole to be humiliated out of office,” he said. “He has done nothing wrong and no amount of propaganda and illegal plots can succeed in removing him from office.”

Raging crisis

Meanwhile, the crisis rocking the party has also further extended its stretch to the Bayelsa chapter of the party as 14 of its leaders, including the immediate past Minister of State for Agriculture and Rural Development, Heineken Lokpobiri, were suspended on Friday.

In a statement signed by the party’s spokesperson in the state, Doifie Buokoribo, Mr Lokpobiri alongside 13 others were suspended for alleged anti-party activities following the report of the disciplinary committee set up on July 31, 2019 to probe allegations,

Other names on the list include, Preye Aganaba, Warman Ogoriba, Orubebe Ogeibiri, C.T. Olorogun, Pius Otia, Osomkime Blankson, Samuel Aredeh, Ebierien Itubo, Peres Peretu, Sunday Frank-Oputu, Azikiwe Amasigha and Fortune Panebi.

“The State Executive Committee of the party objectively looked into the several allegations of anti-party activities levelled against them that ran contrary to the provisions of the APC constitution, morally and good conscience, which brought about great electoral misfortune.

“The action is to send signal to deviants masquerading in the party, especially those working against its collective interest and aspirations,” the party stated.

Merrs Lokpobiri and Aganaba had earlier challenged the victory of David Lyon in the party’s primary election but lost out of the case as the latter continued to represent the APC in the last governorship election in the state, which he won.

Unfortunately, Mr Lyon was also sacked a day before his inauguration as the governor of the state by the Supreme Court on the ground of certificate forgery by his deputy, Biobarakuma Degi-Eremienyo.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Douye Diri, was declared the governor.