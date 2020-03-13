Coronavirus: CAF postpones matches involving Super Eagles, others

The Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone has been postponed indefinitely alongside other Match Day 3 and 4 of the qualifiers scheduled for 25 – 31 March 2020.

The Confederation of African Football, CAF, made the announcement on Friday as it listed other upcoming games and competitions that have been put on hold due to the ravaging virus.

CAF in its statement said they were forced to make the changes following the growing concerns of the COVID-19 virus and the declaration by the World Health Organization (WHO) describing it as a pandemic.

“Following the growing concerns of the COVID-19 virus and the declaration by the World Health Organization (WHO) describing it as pandemic, CAF has decided to postpone the following competitions until further notice,” the African Football governing body said.

It listed the affected matches and competition as – Total AFCON 2021 Qualifiers: Match Day 3 and 4 of the qualifiers scheduled for 25 – 31 March 2020;

– FIFA Women’s U-20 World Cup Qualifiers: scheduled for 20 – 22 March 2020 and 27- 29 March 2020;

– Total Women’s AFCON 2020 Qualifiers: scheduled for 8-14 April 2020.

“A new schedule shall be announced in due time.” CAF concluded.

Nigeria, on maximum six points from their first two matches of the AFCON qualifiers are in a somewhat comfortable lead in their pool.

The Eagles were meant to host the Leone Stars at the Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba on Friday, 27th March, before flying to Freetown to confront the Stars at the Siaka Stevens Stadium in the return four days later.

Victory in both games will have virtually guaranteed Nigeria a spot at the 33rd Africa Cup of Nations scheduled for Cameroon early next year, ahead of their away clash to the Benin Republic in Porto Novo in June and a home tie against Lesotho early September.

