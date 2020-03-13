Vigilante leader, three others killed in fresh attack on Zamfara community

Zamfara State Police Command has confirmed the killing of a renowned leader of the volunteer security group, known as “Yansakai” in the state, Bala Maigora.

This was contained in a statement signed by the command Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Shehu Mohammed, a superintendent of police, and made available to journalists in Gusau, the state capital on Friday.

According to the statement, the attack was carried out on Katsina village of Gusau local government where four persons, including the Yansakai leader were killed on Thursday at about 9:30 pm.

It said a large number of armed men on motorcycles stormed the village and rustled cows belonging to the villagers.

“A group of local vigilantes known as Yansakai who pursued the rustlers were ambushed which led to the killing of four Yansakai, including their Commander popularly known as Bala Maigora, while others sustained gunshot injuries.”

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) however gathered that the bandits had also attacked Gobirawa, Gidan Boki and Karal villages and rustled over 1,000 cows.

A resident of Boki village, Sadi Boki, in a telephone interview with journalists, said the bandits numbering over 100 raided the villages and killed 11 persons.

The PPRO said peace had been restored in the area and personnel of Operation Hadarin Daji were on the trail of the perpetrators.

(NAN)

