Sanusi to chair LASU convocation lecture

The former Emir of Kano, Lamido Sanusi, will on March 26 chair the convocation lecture of the Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo.

The lecture, which is titled; “The Future of Developing Economies in a Digital World,” is part of activities lined up to mark the institution’s 24th convocation ceremony, where a total of 8,959 will be awarded certificates in various degrees and diplomas.

The ceremony is scheduled to hold between March 20 and 27.

The lecture, according to the university’s vice-chancellor, Olanrewaju Fagbohun, will be delivered by the president of African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank), Benedict Oramah.

Mr Sanusi was on Monday dethroned by the Kano State government for “disrespecting constituted authorities” by not taking part in the state’s official activities.

The removal of the emir and his banishment to Awe in Nasarawa State has attracted wide condemnation from many Nigerians, including the founder of Stanbic Bank IBTC Plc, Atedo Peterside.

Mr Peterside declined to attend the roundtable organised on Wednesday by the Central Bank of Nigeria, citing the banishment of Mr Sanusi as his reason. He said such disregard for laws and human rights are disincentives to investment in Nigeria.

Hours after Mr Sanusi’s removal, the Kaduna State Government announced his appointment into both its investment agency and as the governing council chairman of the state-owned Kaduna State University.

Also in solidarity with the embattled former emir, Governor Nasir El-Rufai visited Mr Sanusi in his new abode.

Announcing the choice of Mr Sanusi as the convocation lecture chairman on Friday, Mr Fagbohun, at a pre-convocation briefing, said the choice predated the removal of the emir. He added that the removal has also not reduced the intellectual richness of Mr Sanusi.

Meanwhile, the vice-chancellor revealed that 76 graduands will bag first class degrees while six Nigerians, including Oluremi Tinubu, a senator and the wife of the former Lagos governor, Bola Tinubu; Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, and the chairman of Honeywell Flour, Oba Otudeko, will receive honourary doctorate degrees.

Others being honoured include Opeyemi Oke, Aderemi Makanjuola and Segun Agbaje.

Mr Fagbohun, who disclosed that this year’s convocation ceremony will mark his last as the university’s vice-chancellor, said he was happy with the legacy he would be leaving behind.

He said in appreciation of both the former governing council chairmen and former vice-chancellors, some infrastructure and streets on the main campus will be named after them.

The beneficiaries include Akin Kekere-Ekun, Bode Augusto, J. K Randle, Ademola Akesode, Jadesola Akande and Oladapo Obafunwa.