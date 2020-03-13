Man who charged at Buhari wanted to greet him – Presidency

Related News

The man who charged at President Muhammadu Buhari in Kebbi wanted to greet the president, an official has said.

PREMIUM TIMES reported the incident which occurred when Mr Buhari visited Kebbi Thursday.

The president’s spokesperson, Femi Adesina, in a statement said the claim that the man wanted to attack Mr Buhari was false.

“As the President went round the arena to inspect rice pyramids on display, and take photographs with farmers, a young man was so very excited to see his President so close. He made an attempt to get to him.

“World over, such would not be allowed by security details. The young man was prevented, and he protested that he should be allowed to greet his President.” Mr Adesina said.

An eyewitness told PREMIUM TIMES that the man was whisked away by security agents.

The witness, who worked with one of the organisations that organised the event, said he witnessed the young man being whisked away.

“I saw when they descended on him and took him away. I doubt if he is still alive,” said the source who was not authorised by his organisation to speak on the issue.

ALLEGED ATTACK ON PRESIDENT BUHARI IN KEBBI: CONTORTIONISTS AT WORK AGAIN

President Muhammadu Buhari was in Kebbi State Thursday to declare open the Argungu Fishing and Cultural Festival. It was the first time the international tourism event would hold in eleven years, as security considerations had rendered it impracticable.

President Muhammadu Buhari was in Kebbi State Thursday to declare open the Argungu Fishing and Cultural Festival. It was the first time the international tourism event would hold in eleven years, as security considerations had rendered it impracticable.

World over, such would not be allowed by security details. The young man was prevented, and he protested that he should be allowed to greet his President. Now, professional contortionists are making mischief of the event. They are passing the video clip off on social media as an attempt to attack the President.

Malicious people always twist things to give a negative narrative. But they simply dash their heads against the wall. The country moves on.

Malicious people always twist things to give a negative narrative. But they simply dash their heads against the wall. The country moves on.

Femi Adesina

Special Adviser to the President