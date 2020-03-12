South East, North Central Development Commission bills pass second reading at Senate

Related News

A bill that seeks to establish the South East Development Commission (SEDC) has scaled second reading at the Senate.

The bill is sponsored by Stella Oduah (PDP-Anambra).

Also read for the second time is the North Central Development Commission bill sponsored by Abba Moro (PDP-Benue).

The second reading of the bills comes barely 24 hours after the North West Development Commission bill scaled second reading. It also comes two weeks after the South West Development Commission Bill scaled second reading.

SEDC

Leading the debate, Ms Oduah said the SEDC will act as a catalyst for the development of the commercial potential of the South-ast.

The establishment of the commission will tackle infrastructural deficit and engage the youth in productive ventures in the region, she said.

The SEDC, she said, will formulate policies and guidelines for the development of the South-east.

It will also tackle ecological and environmental problems that arise from the soil erosion problems and related environmental challenges in the South-east and advise the federal government and member states on the prevention and control of erosion and environmental challenges.

The lawmaker added that the bill will not impose any financial burden on the federal government as its operations will be funded by 15 per cent of federal allocation from member states.

Lawmakers who supported the bill include Rochas Okorocha, Obinna Ogba and Barau Jibrin.

NCDC

Leading the debate, Mr Moro said like the North West and North East, the North Central has been devastated.

He said though rich in solid minerals, banditry, kidnapping and killings have crippled the economy of the region.

The lawmakers who spoke in support of the bill include Sabi Abdullahi, Yakubu Oseni, Opeyemi Bamidele and Ibrahim Oloriegbe.

After the deliberations, the bill was read the second time after a voice vote. It was then referred to the Senate Committee on Establishment and Public Service matters.

In his remark, the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, stressed the need for national planning in order to address all development challenges in different parts of the country.

“Some states have comparative advantage over others and these are areas we should focus in developing the country,” he said.

“I think every geopolitical zone has something to contribute. What we need is to explore and utilise the potential of the North-central, like is everywhere.

“The Senate needs to do more on national planning. We should be working with the executive arm to insist national planning should be necessitated. In establishing these commissions, we need to have proper national planning.”

Already in existence are the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and the North East Development Commission (NEDC), whose establishment bill received presidential assent in October 2017.