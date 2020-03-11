BREAKING: El-Rufai appoints Sanusi Chancellor of Kaduna State University

Emir Lamido Sanusi [Photo: Sahara Reporters]
Emir Lamido Sanusi [Photo: Sahara Reporters]

The Kaduna State Government has named deposed Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, as the Chancellor of the Kaduna State University (KASU).

He succeeds the pioneer Chancellor, Tagwai Sambo, the Chief of Moro’a, who was appointed to the role in 2005.

A statement from the Kaduna Government House announced the new appointment.

“On behalf of the government and people of Kaduna State, Malam Nasir El-Rufai is delighted to appoint His Highness, Muhammadu Sanusi II as the Chancellor of the Kaduna State University. In public life, His Highness has demonstrated a strong commitment to education,” Muyiwa Adekeye, special adviser to Governor El-Rufai on media and communication said in a statement he sent to PREMIUM TIMES.

“The Kaduna State Government has no doubt that as Chancellor, His Highness Muhammadu Sanusi, would provide symbolic and substantive leadership in raising the profile of KASU as an emerging centre of learning on the national and global level.

“This appointment of the new chancellor comes at an exciting moment for KASU which is transiting to a multicampus structure with presence across the state.

“HH Muhammadu Sanusi II replaces the pioneer Chancellor, HH Malam Tagwai Sambo, the Chief of Moro’a, who has served in that role since 2005. Governor El-Rufai has conveyed the profound appreciation of the government to HH Malam Tagwai Sambo for the long years of distinguished service to KASU and the state.

“Malam Nasir El-Rufai welcomes with gratitude the consent of His Highness Muhammadu Sanusi to serve as Chancellor of KASU and as Vice-Chairman of the board of KADIPA.

READ ALSO: Day after removal as Emir, Kaduna gives Sanusi new appointment

“The Kaduna State Government is grateful that HH Muhammadu Sanusi II continues to support and assist the realisation of the governance objectives of the Kaduna State Government.”

The state government had on Tuesday appointed Mr Sanusi deputy chair of its investment promotion agency.

The well-regarded was deposed on Monday by the Kano State Government after he was accused of insurbodination. He was thereafter banished to Nasarawa State.

birthday advert

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.