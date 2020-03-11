Court orders NBET to pay whistleblower all salaries

The former Managing Director of the Nigeria Bulk Electricity Trading Plc (NBET), Marilyn Amobi. [PHOTO CREDIT: Official website of NBET]
The National Industrial Court in Abuja has ordered the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading (NBET) to pay a whistleblower, Sambo Abdullahi, all his salaries and other emoluments from December 22, 2017, till date.

The judge, Oyejoju Oyewunmi, gave the order on Wednesday after she said the suspension of Mr Abdullahi in 2017 was wrongful.

She added that NBET refusal to allow the whistleblower to take his annual leave was also wrongful.

Mr Abdullahi is a worker with NBET. He and another whistleblower, Waziri Bintube, had exposed several alleged fraudulent acts by NBET’s Managing Director, Marilyn Amobi.

He approached the industrial court after his salaries were stopped by the electricity company on controversial grounds.

Mr Abdullahi also asked the court to restrain NBET from doing anything that will further affect his employment.

Delivering judgment in Mr Abdullahi suit filed on December 7, 2018, Justice Oyewunmi ordered that all his salary and emoluments should be paid with immediate effect.

She further added that the failure of NBET to pay Mr Abdullahi’s accrued salary and other emoluments within 30 days would attract 21 per cent of the accrued salary and other emoluments per annum.

