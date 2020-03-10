Oyo governor, Makinde, signs Amotekun Bill

Governor Seyi Makinde has signed the Oyo State Security Network Bill, known as Operation Amotekun, into law.
Mr Makinde signed the bill on Tuesday, a week after it was passed into law by the state House of Assembly.
The signing ceremony took place at the Government House in Agodi, Ibadan, the state capital.
After signing the bill, Mr Makinde said Operation Amotekun will support federal government security agencies in tackling security challenges in the state.
“It will create a safe and secure environment for people to carry out their daily transaction peacefully,” he said.
The governor said he was hopeful that the creation of Amotekun will create a safe environment for investments in the state.
