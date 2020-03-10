Why police forced Sanusi out of palace – Official

Related News

The Kano State government has spoken on why it used security operatives to ‘force’ Muhammed Sanusi out of his palace Monday after his dethronement as Emir of Kano.

The Special Adviser to Governor Abdullahi Ganduje on Media, Salihu Yakasai, on Channels Television Sunrise Daily programme on Tuesday, said Mr Sanusi’s refusal to leave honourably caused his forceful eviction.

Mr Yakasai said if the dethroned emir had humbled himself and left the palace immediately he was briefed, there would not have been any “drama.”

“They (government) wanted it to be a quiet thing. That is the standard, the law. A deposed emir has to leave the state as it was done in the past but I don’t know what happened in the palace that caused the delay.

“At the initial stage, the emir wasn’t willing to leave the palace and that was why you saw what we saw with the security forces and what have you. If he had left willingly, I don’t think you would have seen such a reaction from the security apparatus,” he said.

He said though the situation was tense, normalcy has been restored in the state.

Speaking on why Mr Sanusi’s removal became necessary, Mr Yakasai said no government in power would condone his criticism.

“The emir had access to the governor and could have advised him if he wanted to, but unfortunately, he only finds podiums and stages as the only means to advise the government, which is not right.

“So, you can portray it as political or whatever, but the fact remains that no one would allow such disrespect and open criticism when you have access to him,” he said.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Mr Sanusi was dethroned and sent on exile on Monday. On Tuesday, the former Central Bank of Nigeria governor arrived in Nasarawa state.

In his reaction, Mr Sanusi said his dethronement “was the will of God.”