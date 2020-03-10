FULL TEXT: Emir Sanusi’s letter of dethronement

Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido
FILE: Sanusi Lamido as Emir of Kano [Photo Credit: Channels TV]

A letter communicating the decision of the Kano State Government to sack the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi, was transmitted to the monarch prior to his eviction from the palace on Monday.

Mr Sanusi who was appointed as the 14th Fulani Emir of Kano in 2013 was removed on March 9 after a long-drawn battle with the state governor, Abdullahi Ganduje.

A copy of the five-paragraph letter seen by PREMIUM TIMES said Mr Sanusi was removed on accusations of insubordination for staying away from official functions in the state.

The Secretary to the Kano State Government, Usman Alhaji, who signed the letter, also informed the deposed emir that the government had decided to banish him to Nasarawa state, a distance of over 600 kilometers from Kano.

A replacement of Mr Sanusi was announced hours after he was removed on Monday. The new emir is Aminu Bayero, son of Mr Sanusi’s predecessor, Ado Bayero.

See the letter below.

Emir Sanusi II's letter of dethronement
Emir Sanusi II’s letter of dethronement
