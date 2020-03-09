Kano govt set to name new Emir of Kano

Lamido Sanusi
Lamido Sanusi

The Kano State Government is poised to turban a new Emir of Kano, following the sudden removal of Muhammadu Sanusi from the position on Monday.

A state government source told PREMIUM TIMES that Governor Abdullahi Ganduje has concluded plan to install a son of the late Emir Ado Bayero on the throne.

Mr Bayero died in 2014 and was succeeded by Mr Sanusi, a former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

“I can’t tell you the name now, but I can assure you that new Emir will be announced today (Monday),” the official said, requesting not to be named because he was not authorised to speak with journalists.

The Secretary to the State Government, Usman Alhaji, at a press briefing on Monday announced the removal of Mr Sanusi for alleged insubordination and disrespect for constituted authority.

He said the dethroned emir persistently refused to attend official meetings and programmes organised by the state government, without any lawful justification. He said the attitude amounted to “total insubordination.”

“It is on record that in so many instances, Malam Muhammadu Sanusi ll has been found breaching part 3 section 13(a-e) of the Kano State Emirate Law 2019,and which if left unchecked will destroy the good and established image of the Kano Emirate.

READ ALSO: Despite his travails at home, Emir of Kano bags UN appointment

“The Kano State Executive Council under the chairmanship of His Excellency, Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has unanimously approved the immediate removal, dethronement of the emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi ll.”

“This removal is made after due consultation with relevant stakeholders and in compliance with part 3 section 13 of the Kano State Emirate Law 2019 and other reasons stated above,” the official said.

In his statement, Mr Alhaji said Governor Ganduje called for calm “while a new Emir of Kano Emirate will soon be appointed.”

TEXT AD:
Discover The Brand New Way To Run eCom Business Without Importing Products, or Pay Upfront. Click here to WATCH>>>
birthday advert

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.