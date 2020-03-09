Kano govt set to name new Emir of Kano

Related News

The Kano State Government is poised to turban a new Emir of Kano, following the sudden removal of Muhammadu Sanusi from the position on Monday.

A state government source told PREMIUM TIMES that Governor Abdullahi Ganduje has concluded plan to install a son of the late Emir Ado Bayero on the throne.

Mr Bayero died in 2014 and was succeeded by Mr Sanusi, a former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

“I can’t tell you the name now, but I can assure you that new Emir will be announced today (Monday),” the official said, requesting not to be named because he was not authorised to speak with journalists.

The Secretary to the State Government, Usman Alhaji, at a press briefing on Monday announced the removal of Mr Sanusi for alleged insubordination and disrespect for constituted authority.

He said the dethroned emir persistently refused to attend official meetings and programmes organised by the state government, without any lawful justification. He said the attitude amounted to “total insubordination.”

“It is on record that in so many instances, Malam Muhammadu Sanusi ll has been found breaching part 3 section 13(a-e) of the Kano State Emirate Law 2019,and which if left unchecked will destroy the good and established image of the Kano Emirate.

“The Kano State Executive Council under the chairmanship of His Excellency, Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has unanimously approved the immediate removal, dethronement of the emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi ll.”

“This removal is made after due consultation with relevant stakeholders and in compliance with part 3 section 13 of the Kano State Emirate Law 2019 and other reasons stated above,” the official said.

In his statement, Mr Alhaji said Governor Ganduje called for calm “while a new Emir of Kano Emirate will soon be appointed.”