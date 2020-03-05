Elizabeth Warren ends U.S. presidential campaign

Elizabeth Warren
Elizabeth Warren [Photo: Boston Magazine]

Elizabeth Warren has ended her campaign for nomination as the Democratic candidate of the 2020 United States presidential election.

Warren, a senator, finished well behind the two front-runners on Tuesday in 14 states, including her home state of Massachusetts, leaving her path to the nomination virtually non-existent, Reuters reported Thursday.

The race for candidate who will lead the challenge against President Donal Trump has become a two-way battle between former Vice President Joe Biden and U.S Senator Bernie Sanders.

Billionaire Michael Bloomberg, who also performed poorly on Tuesday, stepped down on Wednesday and endorsed Mr Biden.

It was not clear whether Warren would endorse either of her rivals.

Warren’s departure ensures that what had once been the most diverse field of candidates in U.S. history will now be waged between two white men nearing 80 years old, Reuters reported.

U.S. newspaper, Politico, quoted Mrs Warren as saying in a conference call to her staff: “I want to start with the news. I want all of you to hear it first, and I want you to hear it straight from me: today, I’m suspending our campaign for president.”

Roger Lau, her campaign manager, was quoted as saying in a follow-up comment to Warren’s remarks by saying: “Thank you for dreaming so f—— big, thank you for fighting so f—— hard,” a colorful spin on Warren’s “Dream Big. Fight Hard” slogan.

