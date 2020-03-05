Democracy yet to take roots in Nigeria – Fayemi

Related News

The Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, says democracy is yet to take deep roots in Nigeria as it means more than regular elections.

Mr Fayemi spoke in his capacity as the chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) during a visit to Czech Republic Ambassador to Nigeria, Marek Skolil, in Abuja on Tuesday.

According to him, the democratic system is yet to take deep root in the country despite 20 years of uninterrupted practice.

“The notion that once you have elections, all else will follow is no doubt a pipe dream that is now obvious to all and even now, there is nothing irreversible about democracy in Nigeria.”

According to a statement signed by the NGF spokesperson, Abdulrazaque Barkindo, Mr Fayemi also emphasised that “there is no democracy without rule of law.”

The governor, who was enumerating what governance at the subnational levels entails, said, “We need to increase economic opportunity at the subnational level for the safety and security of our people because security and welfare is the first job of the government.”

He added that “In the minds of the people we need more than governance for the goodwill of the people”

“At the end of the day there are no ‘Federal Nigerians but state citizens’, so those who are friends of Nigeria must understand the two-level strata of our government and aid the one that best touches the heart of the problem as it were.”

He said for good governance to be possible in the country, there is a need to pull more people out of illiteracy.

According to him, the more educated the people, the more they would be able to hold people in power accountable.

“You cannot extricate violence from poverty. Someone who is less educated is a lot more risk-averse than someone who is educated and can read the future and therefore the thrust is to get more people out of poverty and illiteracy, as quickly as possible for good governance to germinate on an even level in the country.”

This according to him this is why “States are interested in agriculture, manufacturing, education and other economic generators that improve the quality of life of our people.

“The more qualified the people, the more accountable the governors would be because qualified people will be able to hold those in government to put their feet to the fire for the benefit of all.”

In his remarks, Mr Skolil described Nigeria’s democracy as a transitioning process.

The Czech Ambassador said during his stay in the last general election in Nigeria, he witnessed an environment that was very vibrant, an atmosphere he said his country could learn from.

He said the Czech Republic would be willing to partner with Nigeria in areas such as the challenges of insecurity facing some parts of the country.

“I’ll be delighted as a duty to help in any way. I have witnessed in my short stay in Nigeria that there are areas where we can intervene but most importantly, I learned after witnessing elections here that there are things to learn from Nigeria as well.”

“I must emphasize, with no false modesty that your political environment was very vibrant when I witnessed it for my personal experience,” the ambassador stated.

He told Mr Fayemi that “I would like to remind you of the scope of the Czech Republic in Nigeria. Since the 90s we have been rebuilding our ties with sub-Saharan Africa.

“For example, we can be of help to Nigeria not just in the area of security but, also, we can have both feet on the ground on trade. Nigeria is 2nd only after South Africa in our relationships with Africa.

“Our mission has a broad regional scope. We’ve been busy finding our new identity. We are back in Africa and feel well-acquainted here but at the same time we must feel how you see the challenges of European countries in your continent.”