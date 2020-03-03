FA Cup (LIVE UPDATES): Chelsea, Liverpool battle for quarter-final ticket

Related News

Another crunch tie is expected tonight at Stamford Bridge where heavyweights Chelsea and Liverpool will be battling it out for a place in the quarter-final of the FA Cup.

While Liverpool are hoping for a possible treble, adding the EPL and Champions League titles to the FA Cup, Chelsea’s only realistic chance for a silverware, this season is in the FA Cup.

The Blues are 24 points behind Liverpool on the EPL log and having lost 3-0 at home in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie, their stay in Europe looks almost over.

Going into Tuesday’s tie, both Chelsea and Liverpool recorded poor results at the weekend and they would want to bounce back tonight.

Jurgen Klopp’s side suffered a shock 3-0 defeat at Watford on Saturday which effectively ended their amazing unbeaten run.

On their part, Chelsea also suffered a disappointing result as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Bournemouth.

Tuesday’s match will be the 11th FA Cup meeting between these two sides, with Chelsea currently leading the head-to-head record with six wins to four

With replays no longer in effect from this fifth-round stage, it would be a battle to finish tonight in London.

Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for Live Updates

Kickoff is 8.45 p.m.

Kickoff at Stamford Bridge

Good save by Kepa as Sane comes close for an early goal

Thunderous strike from Ross Barkley

Double save by Andrian as Chelsea pile the pressure

Goal…!!! Willian gets the opener as Adrian’s schoolboy error costs Liverpool

Chelsea with a corner kick as they keep their 1-0 lead

Great effort from Alonso as Chelsea look to double their lead

Double save by Kepa to keep Chelsea in front.. Origi comes really close

Corner kick for Liverpool

Kovavic low strike is well saved by Liverpool keeper Andrian

In the last 10 minutes.. Liverpool have enjoyed 67% of the ball possession compared to Chelsea’s 33%

Chance.. But Willian flagged offside

Good save by Kepa as Mane with a sweet move almost gets the equaliser

Willian squares the ball into the Liverpool box but Williams makes a crucial interception as Chelsea get a corner

Ball in but no goal for Chelsea as referee had blown earlier for an infringement

Liverpool free kick saved by Kepa

Divock Origi fluffs a good chance as Liverpool are still one goal down

Chelsea have had four shots on targets while Liverpool have been on target thrice.. It has been a busy night for both goalkeepers

Break in play as medics attend to injured Kovacic

Mason Mount has been brought in to replace the injured Kovacic

Two minutes added time

Half Time.. Chelsea 1-0 Liverpool