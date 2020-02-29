Coronavirus: Lagos govt moves patient to new facility

Related News

The Lagos State government has said it had moved the Italian national who tested positive to Coronavirus (COVID-19) has been moved to a new facility to continue his treatment.

Akin Abayomi, the state’s health commissioner, said the patient’s condition has improved and would be continuously monitored.

The government’s decision came following a report by Punch newspaper that the 44-year-old Italian attempted to leave the isolation centre due to its poor state.

Quoting an unnamed source, the newspaper claimed the government has not matched its words with action.

While addressing journalists on Saturday, Mr Abayomi admitted that the patient was formerly kept in a single room but has been moved to a better facility.

“So we kept him in a single isolation room for his privacy, but we subsequently moved him to one of our completed facilities recently renovated.”

The commissioner said the patient is now comfortable and that his condition has improved.

“As of this morning, his condition has improved, he hasn’t developed any new symptoms, but he still got fever.”

Mr Abayomi said the ministry would continue to monitor him to see what the situation is with the virus and with his body.

“As soon as we get a negative screening, then, we will keep him for another two to three days and repeat the test to make sure that there are no more virus concentration in his saliva, and that means he will now be non-contagious.”

The commissioner said once the patient has been confirmed to be free of the virus, the ministry would give a go ahead for him to be released back into the society.

While speaking on the number of people that have been quarantined and put under surveillance, Mr Abayomi said, “I cannot give the exact number now because the number is going up as we speak.”

Mr Abayomi said people at the factory, hotel and the airline where the Italian visited have been contacted and others quarantined.