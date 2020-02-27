Insecurity: Kano govt to recruit 2,200 constabulary personnel for community policing

Related News

The governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, on Thursday said the state is set to recruit 2,200 constabulary personnel to complement the efforts of existing security agents.

Mr Ganduje’s spokesperson, Abba Anwar, in a statement on Thursday said each of the 44 council areas in the state will benefit from the arrangement, and will have 50 constabulary personnel each.

Mr Anwar said the governor stated this at a groundbreaking ceremony of a military training centre at Falgore Forest, Tudun-Wada local government, Kano.

The governor said the effort was meant to further improve the security system with the inclusion of community people, adding that the personnel would be trained, guided and monitored by the federal security agencies.

New military formation in Kano

The state donated a 2,169-hectare land for the construction of the military facility.

The facility will consist of an auditorium, dining, officers and soldiers quarters and a shooting range. It will also have a clinic and guest houses, the statement said.

Also, a separate from the Military facility is the construction of Cattle Ranch, in line with the federal government’s direction on dousing herders and farmers clashes.

The governor said the idea of the project was conceived when Falgore forest was being used by kidnappers, armed robbers, and other criminals.

He said President Muhammadu Buhari gave permission for the establishment of the military training ground.

In his remark, the Minister of Defence, Bashir Magsahi, commended the effort of the state government in improving the security of the state.

He said the project will improve the economic activities of the area and its surroundings.

Mr Magashi also commended President Buhari for providing a good atmosphere for the project.

The event was attended by a representative of the Chief of Army Staff, General Commander 1 Divisional Army Barrack, Commandants of Military formations among other senior military officers and politicians.