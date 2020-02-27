Insecurity: Kano govt to recruit 2,200 constabulary personnel for community policing

Abdullahi Ganduje, Governor of Kano State

The governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, on Thursday said the state is set to recruit 2,200 constabulary personnel to complement the efforts of existing security agents.

Mr Ganduje’s spokesperson, Abba Anwar, in a statement on Thursday said each of the 44 council areas in the state will benefit from the arrangement, and will have 50 constabulary personnel each.

Mr Anwar said the governor stated this at a groundbreaking ceremony of a military training centre at Falgore Forest, Tudun-Wada local government, Kano.

The governor said the effort was meant to further improve the security system with the inclusion of community people, adding that the personnel would be trained, guided and monitored by the federal security agencies.

New military formation in Kano

The state donated a 2,169-hectare land for the construction of the military facility.

The facility will consist of an auditorium, dining, officers and soldiers quarters and a shooting range. It will also have a clinic and guest houses, the statement said.

Also, a separate from the Military facility is the construction of Cattle Ranch, in line with the federal government’s direction on dousing herders and farmers clashes.

READ ALSO: EFCC arrests former Kano Speaker for alleged N1.5billion fraud

The governor said the idea of the project was conceived when Falgore forest was being used by kidnappers, armed robbers, and other criminals.

He said President Muhammadu Buhari gave permission for the establishment of the military training ground.

In his remark, the Minister of Defence, Bashir Magsahi, commended the effort of the state government in improving the security of the state.

He said the project will improve the economic activities of the area and its surroundings.

Mr Magashi also commended President Buhari for providing a good atmosphere for the project.

The event was attended by a representative of the Chief of Army Staff, General Commander 1 Divisional Army Barrack, Commandants of Military formations among other senior military officers and politicians.

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.