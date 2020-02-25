Again, NECO dismisses 19 staff for certificate forgery

Related News

Four months after dismissing 70 staff, the National Examinations Council (NECO) has also approved the dismissal of another 19 staff for certificate forgery.

The decision was approved by the governing board at the 52nd Regular meeting.

In a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES Tuesday evening, the spokesperson of the board, Azeez Sani, said a staff certificate verification committee constituted by the management carried out its assignment by inviting some staff with questionable credentials to appear before it, during which the affected staff attested that their certificates were forged.

He said the committee also contacted the schools and institutions which the affected staff claimed to have attended and they denied having certificated them.

“These dismissals are sequel to a report submitted by a management committee constituted to verify the certificates of staff,” he said.

He said the certificate verification committee carried out its assignment diligently ”by inviting all staff with questionable credentials to appear before it, during which some staff actually attested that their certificates were fake”.

The council said the dismissal of the 70 staff is the first phase ”in the series of the on-going staff certificate verification exercises in the council.”

“On completion of their assignment, the committee submitted its findings to NECO Management which also forwarded the same to NECO Governing Board. At its 17th Extra-ordinary meeting, the Governing Board vetted the report and approved the dismissal of the affected staff,” he said.

He said the governing board of the council vetted the report of the Committee and approved the dismissal of the affected staff.

The spokesperson did not disclose the names of the dismissed staff.