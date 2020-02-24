PDP threatens to seek Supreme Court review of presidential election judgement

Related News

Nigeria’s two main parties, APC and PDP, have attacked each other over the potential review by the Supreme Court of some of its rulings.

The opposition PDP accused the ruling APC of putting pressure on the judges of the Supreme Court to reverse their rulings on the Zamfara and Bayelsa elections.

The PDP warned that if the APC should challenge the Supreme Court rulings in Bayelsa and Zamfara, it would seek a review of the 2019 presidential election won by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The party said this in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Kola Ologbondiyan, on Monday.

The opposition party also threatened to file for a review and possible reversal of the outcomes of the governorship elections in Katsina, Kaduna, Osun and Kano states.

The party also accused the APC of attempting to “destroy our hard-earned democracy especially the judiciary.

“Nigerians know that the APC has been going through a hemorrhage since the Supreme Court delivered valid judgments on Bayelsa and Zamfara and as a result, they are no longer interested in the logic of these judgments.

“They have since thrown caution to the wind to destabilize our nation and destroy our hard-earned democracy especially the judiciary. The APC federal government is leading all forms of battles against the rule of law and constitutionalism.

“The PDP holds that our sacrifices for the sustenance of democracy, as demonstrated in our patriotic comportment towards the verdicts of the court on the Presidential election as well as Osun, Kano, Katsina and Kaduna governorship elections tribunal, subsist.

“However, the PDP finds it ludicrous, ridiculous and insulting to the sensibilities and respect of the Supreme Court Justices for the APC to hurriedly and malevolently head to the Supreme Court to attempt to arm twist the lord justices to effect a forceful reversal of the valid, flawless and faultless judgments on Bayelsa and Zamfara states governorship elections.

“Consequently, the National Working Committee of the PDP, after comprehensive consultations, states that our party has no choice left, given the manner with which the APC has conducted itself, than to ask for a review of the judgment of the presidential election petition tribunal, where the issue of certificate forgery and or presentation of false information in aid of qualifications was clearly established against the APC and her presidential candidate.

APC kicks

The spokesperson of the ruling party, Lanre Issa-Onilu, described the call for a review of the presidential election and governorship in Osun, Kano, and, Katsina as a joke in the nation’s political space.

Mr Issa-Onilu, said the PDP should “consider taking up rice farming jobs to make them useful for our country.”

He said, “There is obviously a lot of idleness at the Wadata House Secretariat of PDP.

“The call by PDP asking the Supreme Court to review its rulings on the Presidential Election and governorship elections in Osun, Kano, Kaduna and Katsina States, has, once again, exposed the joke the opposition party has turned itself into in our nation’s political space,” he said.

“Never in the history of our democratic journey has a political party made mockery of what a responsible opposition politics entails. The PDP’s call has once again, reinforced our party’s belief that the PDP has become a clog in the wheels of our country’s political evolution.

“We believe it has been difficult for some leaders of the PDP to cope for so long outside of power. There is obviously a lot of idleness at the Wadata House Secretariat of PDP.

“At this period that our government is working hard to ensure food sufficiency in the country, we urge those jobless characters at the Wadata House to seriously consider taking up rice farming. This would make them useful for our country.”

Background

The Supreme court in May last year nullified the victory of the APC in elections in Zamfara State.

The apex court said the APC did not conduct valid primaries in Zamfara and therefore declared the candidates of the PDP who came second in the elections winners.

The APC has asked for a review and the Supreme Court on Tuesday fixed March 2 for hearing an application, seeking it to review its judgement.

Also, the apex court on February 13 sacked the Bayelsa APC governorship candidate, David Lyon, on grounds that his deputy, Biobarakuma Degi-Eremienyo, presented false information to the electoral commission, INEC.

The apex court in the judgment delivered by Ejembi Eko consequently ordered INEC to withdraw the certificate of return issued to Messrs Lyon and Degi-Eremienyo.

The judge also ordered that INEC should immediately declare the party with the highest number of lawful votes and geographical spread the winner.

INEC has since declared the PDP candidate in Bayelsa winner and he has been sworn in as governor.